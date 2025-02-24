Atalanta Boss Gasperini Aims Another Swipe At Lookman

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini aimed another swipe at Ademola Lookman following his side’s 5-0 thrashing of Empoli on Sunday.

The pair were involved in a bitter row last week after Lookman missed a penalty in La Dea’s UEFA Champions League defeat to Club Brugge.





The Nigeria international snubbed Gasperini after he was substituted against Empoli and also refused to answer when asked if the row with the Italian is in the past.

Gasperini while addressing the media after the game sent another quick reminder that while Atalanta owe a lot to Lookman, it very much goes two ways.

“Lookman has always scored a lot of goals, at least since he joined Atalanta. He has become an extraordinary player, especially when he puts himself at the disposal of the team,” declared the gaffer.

Read Also:D’Tigers Defeat Cape Verde, Secure 2025 AfroBasket Qualification Ticket

“He said that he feels a bond with the fans and I appreciate that very much.”

The 27-year-old moved to the Bergamo club from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in 2022.

The dazzling winger has scored 49 goals and provided 23 assists in 107 competitive appearances for the club

In comparison, his record with Everton was just four goals in 48 games, with eight in 42 matches for Leicester City, four in 35 at Fulham and five in 24 appearances for RB Leipzig.

His most prolific experience was at Charlton Athletic with 12 goals in 49 games.

By Adeboye Amosu



