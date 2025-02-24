Dessers, Balogun To Play Under New Coach At Rangers As Scottish Giants Sack Clement

Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun will play under a new head coach following the sacking of Philippe Clement.

Rangers announced the sacking in a statement on the club’s website.





“Rangers Football Club can confirm it has tonight parted company with men’s first-team manager, Philippe Clement.

“The club would like to put on record their sincere thanks to Philippe for his hard work and dedication during his spell in charge.

“A further update from the club will follow in due course.”

Clement became the club’s fourth manager in only two years back in October 2023 when he replaced Michael Beale in Glasgow.

But after a disastrous run of results at Rangers, the devastating 2-0 defeat to St Mirren at Ibrox was the final nail in the coffin.

The pressure on the Rangers manager became untenable after his team lost 2-0 to St Mirren at Ibrox, the Paisley club’s first win in Glasgow’s southside since 1991.

Speaking after this result, which came in the wake of Celtic being beaten at Easter Road by Hibs just half an hour earlier, Clement looked a beaten man.

Rangers were already beaten by Celtic on penalties in the Premier Sports Final this season and find themselves 13 points behind in the Scottish Premiership.

With the Belgian also overseeing the club’s worst ever Scottish Cup result in the defeat to Queen’s Park, the game against Saints was one he could ill-afford to lose and so it has proved.



