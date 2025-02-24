Lookman Refuses To Comment On Rift With Gasperini

Ademola Lookman refused to answer when asked if his row with Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini is in the past.

Gasperini infuriated Lookman after criticising the Nigeria international for taking a penalty in last Tuesday’s home loss to Club Brugge.





The winger responded by labelling the Italian’s comment “disrespectful”.

The 27-year-old bagged a brace in La Dea’s 5-0 trouncing of Empoli on Sunday night.

Lookman was asked by Sky Sport Italia if the row with Gasperini was in the past, but refused to answer. He simply shrugged, looked around and eventually replied: “Finished?”

The former Leicester City player was substituted in the 73rd minute, and he shook hands with assistant manager Tullio Gritti, but not with Gasperini.

The African Footballer of the Year also commented on the win over Empoli.

“The team won 5-0 today, we put in a good performance, everyone was at a high level and we showed quality,” he told DAZN.

“We take every game as they come. We played well today, we have to continue this way and prepare for the next.”

By Adeboye Amosu



