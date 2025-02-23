Start Of Season Nobody Saw Us As Title Contenders –Liverpool Boss, Slot

Liverpool manaher Arne Slot has said start of the season nobody saw his side as Premier League title contenders.

First-half goals from Mohamed Salah, his 30th of the season, and Dominik Szoboszlai sealed a 2-0 win for Liverpool at Manchester City.





It was a first league victory at the Etihad Stadium for Liverpool since November 2015.

Although second-placed Arsenal have a match in hand, Slot’s team would have to lose three times – they have suffered one league defeat all season – in their last 11 matches to even offer the chance of being overtaken.

“What we do know is no-one saw us a title contender when we started in the beginning of the season and I think no-one in the world of football expected City not to be so close to the one that leads the league if they are not the one that leads the league.

“Two years ago Liverpool played Champions League and wanted to compete for the league and that was difficult and they ended up sixth.

“Last season they were in the Europa League and were competing until five, six, seven or eight games before the end.

“What I was curious was about can we do both? Until now we are doing quite a good job in both competitions, but also we have quite a difficult draw in the Champions League (against Paris St-Germain).”



