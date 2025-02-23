Orban’s 4th Bundesliga Goal Earns Hoffenheim Home Draw Against Stuttgart

Gift Orban’s goal helped Hoffenheim secured a 1-1 draw against visiting Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Orban has now scored four goals in seven matches since his January transfer move to Hoffenheim from Lyon.





The 22-year-old was also on target when Hoffenheim beat Werder Bremen 3-1 away in their last league fixture.

Stuttgart took the lead through Nick Woltemade just nine minutes into the fixture.

Orban then equalised for Hoffenheim in the 74th minute to help them with a share of the points.

He was later replaced with six minutes left to play in the game which also had Kevin Akpoguma playing for 90 minutes.

With the draw, Hoffenheim are currently in 14th place on 22 points in the league table.



