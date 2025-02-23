Lookman Named Man Of The Match In Atalanta’s 5-0 Win Vs Empoli

Ademola Lookman was named Man of the Match after bagging a brace to help Atalanta defeat Empoli 5-0 in the Serie A on Sunday.

Lookman put aside his issues with head coach Gianpiero Gasperini to continue his impressive scoring form since returning from injury.





The African Player of the Year was involved in a clash with Gasperini, who singled him out for criticism after he missed a penalty in Atalanta’s 3-1 home loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League second leg play-off tie on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles star forward replied the Italian coach, describing his statement as disrespectful.

All that was a thing of the past as Lookman netted twice as Atalanta thumped Empoli.

Lookman put his side 3-0 up on 43 minutes as he received the ball inside the box, rounded the keeper ans slotted into an empty net.

He then added the fourth goal 10 minutes into the second half, after beating his marker with a step over before hitting a low left-foot shot past the opposition keeper.

Lookman has now taken his league goals this season to 12, with five assists in 20 matches.

Meanwhile, Atalanta are in third place on 54 points, just three points behind leaders Inter Milan in the league table.

