Seria A: Lookman Scores Brace As Atalantta Thrash Empoli

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman was at his best mettle as he grabbed a brace in Atalanta’s 5-0 thrashing of Empoli in Sunday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international who was making his 20th appearance, has netted 20 goals and bagged five assists this ongoing season for Attalanta.

Davide Zappacosta opened the scoring with a deflected cross, before Lookman assisted Mateo Retegui for Atalanta’s second



The Nigerian forward then showcased brilliant skill to score before halftime and added a second with a composed finish after the break.



Zappacosta sealed the rout with a late goal to seal all three points.











