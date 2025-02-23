Close Menu
    Seria A: Lookman Scores Brace As Atalantta Thrash Empoli

    Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman was at his best mettle as he grabbed a brace in Atalanta’s 5-0 thrashing of Empoli in Sunday’s Serie A game.

    The Nigerian international who was making his 20th appearance, has netted 20 goals and bagged five assists this ongoing season for Attalanta.

    Davide Zappacosta opened the scoring with a deflected cross, before Lookman assisted Mateo Retegui for Atalanta’s second

    The Nigerian forward then showcased brilliant skill to score before halftime and added a second with a composed finish after the break.

    Zappacosta sealed the rout with a late goal to seal all three points.



