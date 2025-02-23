Ligue 1: Simon Scores As Nantes Beat Lens At Home

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scored as Nantes recorded a 3-1 win over RC Lens at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday.

Nantes were annihilated 7-1 by Monaco last weekend, but bounced back with a convincing win at home.





Louis Leroux gave the home team the lead nine minutes before the break.

Simon doubled the lead from the penalty spot on the hour mark.

The 29-year-old has so far scored six goals and registered seven assists in 21 league appearances for Antoine Kamboure’s side this season.

Neil El Aynaoui reduced the deficit for Lens from spot five minutes later.

Congo International Meschack Elia scored Nantes’ third goal of the game deep into stoppage time.

By Adeboye Amosu



