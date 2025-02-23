EPL: Aina Plays 90 Minutes In Nottingham Forest, Newcastle Seven-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina played all 90 minutes as Nottingham Forest lost 4-3 to Newcastle United in Sunday’s Premier League game.



The Nigerian international who was making his 26 appearances, has netted two goals and bagged one assist this ongoing season for Nottingham Forest.



Callum Hudson-Odoi gave Forest an early lead from distance before the Magpies ran riot with four goals 13 minutes from Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy and two from Alexander Isak.

Forest dominated much the second half and a comeback looked on when Nikola Milenkovic backheeled in the Reds’ second before Ryan Yates slotted home in the first minute of stoppage time but the Toon were able to hold on to go level on points with fourth-placed Manchesyer City.



Nuno Espirito Santo’s side remain third but suffered their third defeat in four Premier League games with their pursuit of Champions League football looks to be losing momentum.







