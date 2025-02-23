8 Nigerian Footballers Who Have Won UEFA Trophies

As the 2024 UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League reach their decisive stages, Nigerian football fans will be keenly watching, hoping to see their compatriots shine on the grandest European stages. Over the years, several Nigerian footballers have etched their names in history by lifting prestigious UEFA trophies, delivering iconic performances that continue to inspire upcoming generations.



Completesports.com’s Augustine Akhilomen revisits the remarkable journeys of Nigerian players who have triumphed in UEFA competitions and left an indelible mark on European football.



1. Finidi George – UEFA Champions League (Ajax, 1995)



One of the finest wingers of the early ’90s, Finidi George was renowned for his precise crosses and attacking prowess. He played a key role as Ajax, under Dutch tactician Louis van Gaal, clinched the 1995 UEFA Champions League title.



Operating as a right winger, Finidi was instrumental throughout the tournament, using his pace, skill, and vision to create and score goals. In the final against AC Milan, Ajax secured a 1-0 victory, with Finidi’s performance earning widespread acclaim. His triumph with Ajax was a landmark moment for Nigerian football, showcasing the country’s ability to produce world-class talent.

Read Also: Championship: Dele-Bashiru On Target In Watford’s Win Over Luton Town



2. Nwankwo Kanu – UEFA Champions League (Ajax, 1995) & Europa League (Inter Milan, 1998)



Regarded as one of Africa’s most decorated footballers, Nwankwo Kanu carved his place in history by winning the UEFA Champions League with Ajax in 1995. He played alongside Finidi George, making them the first Nigerian duo to lift the prestigious trophy together.



At just 19 years old, Kanu’s contributions were crucial in both midfield and attack. In addition to the Champions League, he also won the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup in 1995.



His success in Amsterdam paved the way for further European glory, as he later lifted the UEFA Cup (now Europa League) with Inter Milan in the 1997/98 season.



3. John Obi Mikel – UEFA Champions League (Chelsea, 2012) & Europa League (Chelsea, 2013)



Mikel played a vital role in Chelsea’s remarkable 2012 Champions League triumph, where the Blues defied the odds by defeating Barcelona in the semi-finals before overcoming Bayern Munich in a dramatic final in Munich.



The former Super Eagles captain followed up that success with a Europa League title in the 2012/13 season, as Chelsea defeated Benfica in the final on 15 May 2013.



Mikel’s ability to break up play and maintain composure under pressure was key to Chelsea’s European success, cementing his status as one of Nigeria’s most successful footballers.





Read Also: Akwuegbu Backs Chelle’s Super Eagles To Qualify For 2026 World Cup, Make History



4. Chidi Odiah – UEFA Europa League (CSKA Moscow, 2005)



Chidi Odiah, regarded as one of Nigeria’s finest wing-backs, was part of the CSKA Moscow squad that won the 2004/05 UEFA Cup.



CSKA defeated Sporting Lisbon 3-1 in the final to claim the trophy, with Odiah making over 10 appearances during the campaign and scoring one goal.



5. Taribo West – UEFA Europa League (Inter Milan, 1998)



A commanding centre-back, Taribo West was instrumental in Inter Milan’s UEFA Cup-winning campaign in the 1997/98 season.



The former Derby County defender was a key figure in Inter’s defence as they defeated Lazio 3-0 in the final. His performances that season solidified his reputation as one of Nigeria’s best defenders.



6. Victor Moses – UEFA Europa League (Chelsea, 2013 & 2019)



Victor Moses played a crucial role in Chelsea’s Europa League successes in both 2012/13 and 2018/19.



Though he was not part of Chelsea’s Champions League-winning squad in 2012, he contributed significantly to their Europa League triumph the following season, helping the Blues defeat Benfica in the final.



He added a second Europa League title to his collection in 2019 when Chelsea overcame Arsenal in the final.

Read Also: ‘Gasperini Overreacted’ — Okocha Backs Lookman On Row With Atalanta Manager



7. Samuel Chukwueze – UEFA Europa League (Villarreal, 2021)



Samuel Chukwueze dazzled for Villarreal during their 2020/21 Europa League campaign, showcasing his dribbling skills and attacking flair.



The Nigerian winger played a key role as Villarreal defeated Manchester United in the final via a penalty shootout. He made 11 appearances and scored one goal en route to the title.



8. Ademola Lookman – UEFA Europa League (Atalanta, 2024)



Lookman was the standout player in Atalanta’s historic 2024 Europa League triumph, scoring a sensational hat-trick in the final as they defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0.



The Nigeria international tormented Leverkusen’s defence with his pace and dribbling ability, capping off an outstanding European campaign where he registered five goals and one assist in 11 appearances.



