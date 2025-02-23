Championship: Dele-Bashiru On Target In Watford’s Win Over Luton Town

Tom Dele-Bashiru was on target as Watford defeated Luton Town 2-0 in their Sky Bet Championship clash at the Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Watford were awarded a penalty in the 10th minute after Malian Mamadou Doumbia was fouled inside the box by Mads Andersen.





Dele-Bashiru stepped up and perfectly dispatched a pinpoint penalty into the bottom left corner, beating Thomas Kaminski who chose the right way.

It was the 25-year-old’s fourth goal of the campaign for Tom Cleverly’s side.

Edouard Kayembe scored the second for Watford 13 minutes later.

The Golden Boys have now moved up to within three points of the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Watford will be away to Stoke City in their next game on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



