NPFL: ‘Bayelsa United Are Getting Better—We Must Improve Finishing’ –Bosso

Bayelsa United Technical Adviser, Ladan Bosso, has told Completesports.com that his team is gradually finding its rhythm in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Bayelsa United are currently 15th in the table on 30 points after 25 rounds of matches so far this season.





Bosso, a former Flying Eagles coach, believes the ‘Restoration Boys’ are overcoming their initial struggles and will only keep improving.

“I think the boys are beginning to assimilate the new philosophy,” said the former FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Abia Warriors, and Wikki Tourists coach.

“You know, sometimes it takes players a bit of time to adapt to new playing methods. I think that was part of our initial challenge.

“Then, of course, there’s the issue of injuries to some key players. But if you ask me, things are getting better, except that we need to improve our finishing.

“Yes, we create many chances in a game but don’t convert them as expected. This is one area we must work on. But overall, the team is improving. We just have to keep working harder to climb the table,” added Bosso, who previously coached Kano Pillars and El-Kanemi Warriors.

Bayelsa United were held to a disappointing goalless draw against Nasarawa United in a matchday 25 fixture at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa, on Sunday.

Bosso and his team will now travel to face Plateau United in a matchday 26 clash at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, on Wednesday, 27 February 2025.

By Sab Osuji



