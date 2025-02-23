Dessers Laments Rangers’ Home Loss To St Mirren

Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers can’t hide his disappointment following the Light Blues home loss to St Mirren.

Philippe Clement’s side fell to a disappointing 2-0 home defeat against St Mirren at the Ibrox on Saturday.





The Gers were in ascendancy for majority of the game but failed to convert their chances.

Dessers said the defeat was difficult to take for him and his teammates.

“It was a really difficult afternoon, it was a tough loss especially as it was at home,” Dessers told the club’s official website.

“That is not what you want to show here especially after our last home game, we want to bounce back and give the fans something, but we obviously didn’t.”

Rangers remain 13 points behind rivals Celtic following the defeat.

Philippe Clement’s side will face Kilmarnock in their next league game at the Rugby Park.

By Adeboye Amosu



