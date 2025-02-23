Akwuegbu: ‘Lookman Belongs In Real Madrid Or Barcelona, Must Ignore Gasperini’s Criticism’

Ben Akwuegbu, a former Super Eagles forward, has told Completesports.com that Nigeria striker Ademola Lookman belongs in top European clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona and would excel at a bigger club.

Akwuegbu made this assertion amid speculation that the reigning African Player of the Year could leave Atalanta at the end of the 2024/2025 season, following harsh criticism from Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini. The coach had slammed Lookman after he missed a penalty in the 60th minute during Tuesday night’s UEFA Champions League 3-1 (5-2 aggregate) defeat to Club Brugge.





Gasperini described Lookman as “one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen” after the second-leg playoff in Bergamo.

In response, Lookman expressed his disappointment, saying he felt “deeply disrespected.”

However, Akwuegbu, fondly called the ‘Austrian Bomber’ during his playing days, believes Lookman should not have responded to the criticism but rather stayed focused.

“I think Lookman deserves to play at a bigger club. It will be a welcome development if he moves to elite clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, or any other top European side,” Akwuegbu said from his base in London.

“I believe he will thrive there. Let him move and join a much bigger club because that’s where he belongs.”

Akwuegbu further insisted that Lookman had no moral justification to respond to his coach’s remarks.

“No, no, no! He shouldn’t have done that. Ademola Lookman is Africa’s Best Footballer, you know. He should concentrate on his game,” Akwuegbu remarked.

“He has been doing a fantastic job for both club and country. He should always stay calm, disciplined, and focused—not respond to every criticism that could distract him.

“He has achieved quite a lot in his career, including winning the 2024 African Player of the Year award. I think it’s not good for him to respond. At the end of the day, this is his club, and the manager is the head. The manager decides his wages, you know. He should not be engaging in issues that could affect his career.”

Before joining Atalanta in 2022, Lookman, 27, played for Charlton Athletic, Everton, RB Leipzig, Fulham, and Leicester City.

By Sab Osuji



