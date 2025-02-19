‘It Saddens Me’ – Lookman Decries Atalanta Coach’s ‘Hurtful And Deeply Disrespectful’ Criticism

Ademola Lookman has expressed his displeasure following Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini’s criticism in the aftermath of the side’s defeat to Club Brugge.
Atalanta lost 3-1 to the Belgian Pro League outfit in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off tie on Tuesday night.
The Serie A club exited the competition 5-2 on aggregate.
Lookman scored the hosts’ only goal of the game, but also missed a penalty.
Gasperini in his post-match reaction blasted the Nigeria international for stepping up to take the penalty.
Lookman said being singled out for his penalty miss ‘‘not only hurts, but feels deeply disrespectful’’.
“It saddens me on a day like this to have to write this statement- most of all because of what we have achieved together as a team and as a city,” Lookman wrote on X.
“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every
day to help bring success to this club and to the
incredible fans of Bergamo.
“In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here – the majority of which i
have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must Come first. This makes what happened last night
even more hurtful.
“Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are
hurting too with last night’s result. During the match the designated penalty taker instructed
me to take the penalty; and to support the team
I took responsibility in the moment to do so.
“Life’s about challenges and turning pain into
power which l’ll continue to do.”
By Adeboye Amosu
What the coach said is disrespectful he did not look how lookman singlehandedly scored in the Europa league final to win their first trophy
If it were messi or c ronaldo that missed that penalty, would he have said what he said ???? These aforementioned players miss penalties, even on a daily bais but nobody, absolutely nobody says shi……..t. I think this explanation as to why u had to take the penalty is not needed bcs u owe no one an apology bcs it’s part of football. Next time, just don’t post an explanation, just address the person’s act of disrespect head on and lock up.
Abi the coach smoke igbo?
E shock me.
Gasperini is normally a very level headed coach. He should stop behaving like that imbecile that calls himself Self Made. Individuals who open their mouths foolishly to senselessly insult others. E no fit am at all.
Italians only use blacks and if it does go their way they maltreat you. Lookman will leave at the end of the season so no shaking.