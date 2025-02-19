‘It Saddens Me’ – Lookman Decries Atalanta Coach’s ‘Hurtful And Deeply Disrespectful’ Criticism

Ademola Lookman has expressed his displeasure following Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini’s criticism in the aftermath of the side’s defeat to Club Brugge.

Atalanta lost 3-1 to the Belgian Pro League outfit in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off tie on Tuesday night.





The Serie A club exited the competition 5-2 on aggregate.

Lookman scored the hosts’ only goal of the game, but also missed a penalty.

Gasperini in his post-match reaction blasted the Nigeria international for stepping up to take the penalty.

Lookman said being singled out for his penalty miss ‘‘not only hurts, but feels deeply disrespectful’’.

“It saddens me on a day like this to have to write this statement- most of all because of what we have achieved together as a team and as a city,” Lookman wrote on X.

“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every

day to help bring success to this club and to the

incredible fans of Bergamo.

“In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here – the majority of which i

have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must Come first. This makes what happened last night

even more hurtful.

“Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are

hurting too with last night’s result. During the match the designated penalty taker instructed

me to take the penalty; and to support the team

I took responsibility in the moment to do so.

“Life’s about challenges and turning pain into

power which l’ll continue to do.”

By Adeboye Amosu



