Arsenal’s Title Hopes Suffer Huge Blow After Defeat To West Ham

Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes took a massive hit after they lost 1-0 to West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday.

A win for the Gunners would have cut Liverpool’s lead to five points in the league table.





Jarrod Bowen’s 44th minute header off a cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka sealed the win for the Hammers.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was shown a straight red card on 73 minutes for a foul on Mohammed Kudus.

Liverpool now have the chance to go 11 points clear if they beat Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s men are still in second on 53 points and West Ham occupy 16th on 30 points on the log.

At Craven Cottage Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey made their 26th and 25th appearances respectively in the league this season as as Fulham lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace.

While Bassey played for 90 minutes Iwobi was replaced with 10 minutes left.

An own goal by Joachim Andersen and a Daniel Munoz strike secured the win for Palace.

The defeat leaves Fulham in ninth on 39 points and Brighton move to eight spot on 40 points.

At St. Mary’s Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo were in action for Southampton who got hammered 4-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Saints are still rooted in the bottom in the league table on nine points after 26 games.

In other results, Wolverhampton Wanderers pipped Bournemouth 1-0, Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Ipswich Town 4-1, and Manchester United and Everton played 2-2.



