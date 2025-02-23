Semi Ajayi Suffers Another Injury

Nigeria defender Semi Ajayi could be set for another spell on the sidelines after sustaining what appeared to be a hamstring injury in West Bromwich Albion’s 2-0 win over Oxford on Saturday.

It was just Ajayi ‘s second appearance since returning from more than three months on the sidelines following surgery earlier in the season.





The 31-year-old was replaced by Mason Holgate four minutes before the break.

The Baggies now await the outcome of scans on the severity of the centre-back’s setback.

The Rotterham United player is now doubtful for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Amavubi of Rwanda and Warriors Zimbabwe next month.

The Super Eagles will be away to Rwanda in a matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday, March 21.

Eric Chelle’s side will host the Warriors of Zimbabwe four days later at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

By Adeboye Amosu



