Dele-Bashiru Doubtful For Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is doubtful for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe after sustaining an ankle injury in Lazio’s Serie

A clash with Venezia on Saturday.

Dele-Bashiru sprained his ankle in a coming together with Alessio Zerbin towards the end of the first half.





The midfielder was carried off by two members of medical staff, with Rade Belahyane replacing him.

Lazio manager Marco Baroni provided an update on the injury after the game.

Read Also:Hearn: Joshua Has Three Fights Left Before Retirement

“We have to verify his (Dele-Bashiru) condition. He felt pain when he took that shot. Playing every two or three days, it’s going to be difficult to get him recovered for the next match,” Baroni told DAZN.

“Venezia sat very deep and it was not easy to open up those spaces. We often tried to move the ball around with short passes, but they slowed us down and we never quite managed to get a rhythm going. Venezia deserve a lot of credit for frustrating us.”

The Super Eagles will face the Amavubi of Rwanda in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday five encounter at the Amahoro Stadium, Kigali on Friday March 21.

Eric Chelle’s side will host the Warriors of Zimbabwe four days later at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

By Adeboye Amosu



