Top Four Finish This Season Would Be Big Achievement For Us — Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has said a top four finish for Manchester City this season would be an achievement for them.

Against the backdrop of a raft of injuries to numerous key individuals, the 2024/25 season has proved a tough one so far for City.





The reigning Premier League champions will go into Sunday’s clash at home to Liverpool lying in fourth place in the table and on the back of last Wednesday’s Champions League play-off exit to Real Madrid.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s key Etihad encounter and beyond, Guardiola also expressed his belief in his squad going on to secure a top-four finish and with it a guaranteed place in next season’s Champions League.

And given the myriad hurdles and obstacles City have had to navigate so far this season, the boss said achieving a top four finish would be an achievement to be proud of.

“100% for sure it will be a big achievement. [It would be] unbelievable,” Guardiola asserted on City’s website.

“I’m incredibly positive [we will do it]. I’m an incredibly positive person. Always I see the bright side of the situation.

“I’m not saying I’m stupid to see the reality of what it is but, I’m positive.

“Still, we have three months ahead of us and the target to qualify for the Champions League for next season to be there.

“To be in the draw like it happened on Friday [for the last 16], and we were not there. We have to fight to be there.

“Of course we’re going to try, it would be a big success.

“In my mindset I can think we will do it or will not do it. And I think we will do it. And after that the reality will dictate who we are as a team right now.”



