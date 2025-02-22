Defeat To Aston Villa Toughest For Us This Season –Maresca

Enzo Maresca has described Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa as their toughest this season.

It was a game that followed a typical pattern for the Blues, who have dropped an 13 points from winning positions since Boxing Day, incredibly.





Once again they took the lead, looked good, gradually faded and let the opposition back into the game, then ended up losing the game.

Maresca was understandably deflated at full time, and he didn’t even try to put a brave face on it.

“This is probably for me personally the toughest defeat of the season. The reaction from Brighton was brilliant, the performance was really good but the result was not enough. You need to be clinical. The difference is inside of the box.”

His point was that it was such a tough defeat to take precisely because his team had played so well, especially compared to the dreadful double header of defeats against Brighton that preceded it.

There certainly were improvements – the team played with much more intensity, Pedro Neto looked dangerous playing through the middle as a striker, and Enzo Fernandez took advantage of his advanced position to score the opener.

Chelsea.news



