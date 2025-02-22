Arteta Issues Nwaneri Injury Update After West Ham Defeat

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Ethan Nwaneri after he was spotted limping in the Premier League defeat to West Ham.

Jarrod Bowen bagged the winning goal at Emirates Stadium which saw the Gunners’ title hopes take a massive hit.





With Liverpool dropping points away at Aston Villa earlier this week, Arsenal could have closed the gap at the top down to four before the Reds face Manchester City, but Arteta’s side were unable to take advantage and subsequently suffered defeat to the Hammers at home for the second consecutive season.

Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori were the starting XI changes made by Arteta with the former selected as the striker after his brace against Leicester.

Calafiori coming into the team gave Myles Lewis-Skelly a rest, but he was later brought on and shown a straight red card.

Nwaneri meanwhile, Arsenal’s other teenager that has shone in the senior team, was making his first league start at Emirates Stadium.

After impressing at the King Power Stadium last weekend, he was unable to impact proceedings seven days later with Arteta bringing him off in the 81st minute.

A number of eagle-eyed journalists and supporters inside the ground suggested that Nwaneri was limping off as he made way, but Arteta has calmed any major concerns that a fifth attacking injury occurred.

“No, hopefully not, he was just fatigued I think,” he replied in a press conference when asked if Nwaneri was injured.

Arteta is already without Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli with the latter the only forward somewhat close to returning.

Because of those issues, Arteta will be desperate to not lose Nwaneri especially as he has suffered a minor issue already this season.

football.london



