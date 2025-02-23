Odegaard Slams Arsenal’s Performance Vs West Ham

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has slammed his side’s display in their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.

The Gunners’ Premier League title hopes was dealt a huge blow as they fell to the Hammers.





Jarrod Bowen’s 44th minute header off a cross from Aaron Wan-Bissaka was enough to seal the win for Graham Potter’s men.

It is a missed opportunity for Arsenal who would have cut Liverpool’s lead to five points with a win against West Ham.

The Reds will go 11 points clear if they overcome Manchester City at the Etihad today (Sunday).

“Big blow. The performance wasn’t good enough,” Odegaard said after the defeat. “Really disappointed. I don’t know, we lacked a bit in final third efficiency. We have to see the game back and analyse it but it wasn’t good enough.

“We have players missing but we have players here who are good enough and available so we have to focus on that. It wasn’t good enough in front of the goal. With the red card, it was tricky as well.”

Up next for the Gunners is a trip to the City Ground to face surprise team of the season Nottingham Forest.



