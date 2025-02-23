Onyedika Goes Off Injured In Club Brugge Vs Standard Liege

Raphael Onyedika went off injured in Club Brugge’s Belgian Jupiler home tie with Standard Liege on Sunday afternoon.

Club Brugge confirmed Onyedika’s injury on their X handle in the course of the game.





According to the Belgian champions Onyedika went off injured and was replaced in the 23rd minute.

The club, however, did not indicate the nature of the injury suffered by the midfielder.

Onyedika is now the third Super Eagles player to get injured in two days after the duo of Semi Ajayi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Both Ajayi and Dele-Bashiru were injured in their respective league games on Saturday.

Ajayi, who only returned after over three months out, went off in West Brom’s 2-0 home win against Oxford United.

For Dele-Bashiru he suffered an ankle injury in the gaje between Lazio and Venezia which ended 0-0.

This will be a concern for new Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

By James Agberebi



