Tijani Celebrates First Plymouth Argyle’s Goal

Nigeria forward Mohammed Tijani can’t hide his excitement after scoring his maiden goal for Sky Bet Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle.

The former Flying Eagles striker rescued a point for Miron Mulisic’s side in their home clash against Cardiff City on Saturday.





Youcef Salech opened scoring for Cardiff City in the 12th minute of the keenly contested encounter played at the Home Park.

Tijani however equalised for the home team 23 minutes from time.

Read Also:Onyedika Goes Off Injured In Club Brugge Vs Standard Liege

“The feeling of scoring my first goal in front of our fans at Home Park can’t be put into words.

Thanks for fighting with us, we keep pushing,” he wrote on X.

The 24-year-old joined Plymouth on loan from Czech Republic side, Banik Ostrava last summer.

Tijani recently returned to action for the Greens after spending time on the sidelines due to injury.

He has so far made seven league appearances for Plymouth.

By Adeboye Amosu



