NPFL: Mangut To Know Plateau United Job Fate Tuesday After 3-Match Ultimatum

Mbwas Mangut, Technical Adviser of Plateau United, will on Tuesday, 25 February 2025, know whether he will continue in his role as the club’s technical supremo or not, following the expiration of the three-match ultimatum handed to him by the management of the NPFL side, Completesports.com reports.

After a somewhat poor performance in the second stanza of the 2024/2025 season and a defeat to Sunshine Stars FC in a matchday 22 fixture, the club’s hierarchy convened and issued a three-match ultimatum to coach Mangut and his assistants.





Mangut, a former Rangers assistant coach, was expected to deliver positive results against Niger Tornadoes, El-Kanemi Warriors, and Ikorodu City FC.

A Completesports.com check reveals that Mangut and his crew amassed four points from a possible nine, following a win against El-Kanemi Warriors, a 1-2 loss at Ikorodu City, and a goalless draw with Niger Tornadoes.

On Sunday, 23 February 2025, Habila Hosea Mutla, General Manager of the club, exclusively told Completesports.com that although the three-match ultimatum had ended, the management was yet to take a decision on the matter.

Mutla said his management committee would sit and review the club’s performance in the three games before making a final decision.

Mutla informed Completesports.com that the meeting would be held on Tuesday, 25 February 2025.

“Yes, the three-match ultimatum has come to an end, but we’ll have to meet and evaluate the situation before we can take a final decision,” the Plateau United GM said.

“And the meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, 25 February 2025.”

Plateau United are 16th in the NPFL standings with 28 points and will host Bayelsa United in Wednesday’s matchday 26 fixture.

By Sab Osuji



