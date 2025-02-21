NPFL: Remo Stars Not Thinking About Winning Title Yet — Ogunmodede

Remo Stars head coach Daniel Ogunmodede says his team’s target is to continue winning games and not the title.

The Ikenne club extended their lead at the top of the table to 10 points following Thursday night’s 2-0 home win over Kwara United.





The Sky Blue Stars finished in second position in the last two seasons, and are now firm favourites to win the title this time around.

Ogunmodede however said they are not thinking about winning a first NPFL title yet.

“The focus now is on the next match, for the title we will see at the end of the season. For us, the focus is always on the next match. We always take it one game at a time,” he told the club’s media.

“We will try to focus on the next match against Nasarawa United, we will try to capitalise on their problem.

“Even at that, teams battling relegation are always difficult to play against, We saw what Lobi Stars did to Shooting Stars. We want maximum points against Nasarawa United and we will fight for it.”

The young tactician also reflected on his team’s victory over Kwara United.

“It was very tensed, after we heard Shooting Stars result , we played under intense pressure, but tried to handle the pressure , we didn’t want it to show

“But you know, the players too didn’t show it , we were just unlucky, we had couple of chances in the first half that we failed to convert.

“We also hit the crossbar on two or three occasions, we clearly dominated the first half , but were extremely unlucky.

“Second half we knew we had to get the ball to their goalkeeper, we did that a couple of occasions, and it paid off at the end of the day. Good reaction from Samuel and Haruna for both goals.

“The pressure is out and we can enjoy the moment a little.”

By Adeboye Amosu



