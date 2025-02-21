UEL: Osayi-Samuel To Face Balogun, Dessers As Fenerbahce Draw Rangers In Round Of 16

Rangers, that parade Cyriel Dessers and Leon Balogun will battle Bright Osayi-Samuel’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League round of 16.

The pairing was confirmed after Friday’s draw.





Other Nigerian interest in the round of 16 will see Viktoria Plzen with Rafiu Durosinmi take on Lazio who have Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Manchester United will take on La Liga outfit Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16.

Olympiacos, who signed Bruno Onyemaechi in the January transfer window, are up against Bodo/Glimt.

In other fixtures Manchester United will battle Real Sociedad, AS Roma will go up against Athletic Bilbao, it will be FCSB vs Lyon, AZ Alkmaar vs Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax vs Eintracht Frankfurt.

The draw for the Europa League round of 16 was held on Friday same day as that of the UEFA Champions League.

The first legs will come up on 6 March while the reverse fixtures are slated for 13 March, 2025.

Europa League round of 16 draw:

Viktoria Plzen vs Lazio

Bodo/Glimt vs Olympiacos

Ajax vs Frankfurt

AZ Alkmaar vs Spurs

Roma vs Athletic Bilbao

Fenerbahce vs Rangers

FCSB vs Lyon

Sociedad vs Man United



