‘Gasperini Overreacted’ — Okocha Backs Lookman On Row With Atalanta Manager

Former Super Eagles captain Austine Jay Jay Okocha has said Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini overreacted by calling Ademola Lookman the “worst penalty taker”.

Gasperini has come under intense criticism for his comments after the winger missed a penalty in Atalanta’s 3-1 home defeat to Club Brugge on Tuesday.





Lookman hit back, saying that manager’s words had been disrespectful.

Gasperini has however clarified that he didn’t want to offend the 27-year-old with his comment.

Okocha declared that the Italian was not fair with his criticism.

“I think Gasperini overreacted by calling Lookman the worst penalty taker,” Okocha was quoted by Mozzart Sport.

“He seems to have forgotten the incredible contributions Lookman has made to Atalanta. Many top players have missed crucial penalties without facing such harsh criticism, so why is Lookman’s case being treated differently?

” In my opinion, if you take Lookman out of Atalanta, the club could struggle and even risk relegation.”

By Adeboye Amosu





