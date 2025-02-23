Akwuegbu Backs Chelle’s Super Eagles To Qualify For 2026 World Cup, Make History

Former Nigeria forward, Benedict Akwuegbu, has told Completesports.com he has no worries that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, set to be hosted across Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

The Super Eagles currently sit in a disappointing fourth position in Group C and will travel to Rwanda for a matchday five fixture.





Despite their precarious standing, Akwuegbu remains confident that Nigeria will not miss out on the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted across three nations for the first time.

“I’m very optimistic that the Super Eagles will qualify for the World Cup finals in Mexico, the USA, and Canada,” Akwuegbu told Completesports.com from London.

“My optimism comes from the fact that NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, is on the right track in ensuring the Super Eagles qualify for this ‘special’ World Cup finals.

“He has been working tirelessly to see that the team makes it. Besides, with the quality of players available—Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and others—I believe we have the potential to secure qualification.

“I’m really optimistic. Alhaji Gusau, as NFF President, has been doing a lot for Nigerian football. You can see how the domestic league has improved, with teams now winning away games more often.”

Akwuegbu also believes that the arrival of new Super Eagles coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, further strengthens Nigeria’s chances of reaching the World Cup.

“With the new coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, the players will be more motivated. With a ‘new sheriff in town,’ every player must fight for his place in the squad.

“Also, we have world-class players—Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, and others. I have no doubt that we have the players to take us to the promised land. Not just to qualify, but even to win the World Cup.”

Chelle has already begun his tenure by travelling to England to monitor Nigerian players and scout for new talent. He has also shown interest in the domestic NPFL, attending the Ikorodu City versus Plateau United matchday 25 clash at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

Akwuegbu commended Chelle’s approach but insisted that now is not the time for experiments.

“He should stick with the current team but adopt an attacking style of play. We must play with two strikers if we want to move forward,” Akwuegbu stated.

“This has always been our traditional way of playing. We need experienced players to win the remaining matches and secure qualification. We must field our best players in every game because we know who they are.

“Moses Simon is doing well in France. Osimhen is a fantastic striker who scores with ease. He needs a strike partner. If we play with just one attacker, we limit our chances. I have always said this—we need to play attacking football.

“With the new coach, the players will be motivated to prove themselves. I believe we have a strong chance to qualify.”

He added: “No more experiments. We don’t need trial-and-error tactics. What we need now are experienced players with the right mentality. This is the business end of the qualifiers, and if we want to reach the World Cup, we must play attacking football. We need to be compact and pair Osimhen with another striker—maybe Victor Boniface. But Osimhen must have a partner.

“That way, he will score more goals because he will be fresher. As a former striker myself, I know that when you overwork a striker, he becomes ineffective. When you play two strikers, one competes for the ball while the other positions himself to score.

“But if Osimhen plays alone up front, he will have to run left, right, and centre. By the time the ball arrives, he is already fatigued and out of position. This is why we must always use two strikers—one to challenge for the ball and the other to score.

“We should play with two strikers, four midfielders, and four defenders, while also utilising wing play. During the era of Finidi George, Segun Odegbami, and Tijani Babangida, the Super Eagles operated strongly from the wings.

“On the left, we had Adokiye Amiesimaka, Garba Lawal, and Felix Owolabi. This is our tradition. Back then, we had a proper No.10 and No.4, and we played the 4-4-2 formation, which was our best system. I hope the new coach will implement a structured system and a defined style of play because our biggest problem has been the lack of a solid structure.”

