Gasperini: I Didn’t Mean To Offend Lookman

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has clarified that he didn’t want to offend Ademola Lookman.

Gasperini infuriated Lookman after criticising the Nigeria international for taking a penalty in Tuesday night’s home loss to Club Brugge.





The Italian declared that the striker was “one of the worst penalty kick takers” he had ever seen.

Lookman responded by labelling his manager’s comment disrespectful.

“He had an extraordinary impact. My words were never meant to be offensive,” Gasperini said at a press conference on Saturday via TMW.

“Yesterday, in Udinese-Lecce, we saw what could have turned into a global spectacle, but fortunately, the players let it go,” he said.

“I would have liked to see a great player like him [Lookman] make a gesture toward [Charles] De Ketelaere, saying, ‘Come on, take the ball, put it in.

’ He could become a penalty taker, adding another scoring ability. But I almost feel like there’s a narrative being pushed that Atalanta are in chaos when the reality is quite different.

“I always speak in front of the whole team, this has never even been an issue within the club.

“The player felt offended, but I never intended to offend anyone. In the end, I think it turned out well because there was no unnecessary drama.

“I also appreciated what happened in the Udinese game, with both the players and the coach. Lookman came on against Brugge in an extraordinary way, and his gesture, even if generous, doesn’t change my opinion.”

By Adeboye Amosu



