EPL Release Official Statement On Man United’s Penalty Escape vs Everton

The Premier League have explained why Manchester United did NOT concede a late penalty against Everton.

Referee Andy Madley gave the hosts a spot-kick late on after Ashley Young was felled by a combination of Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt. But the VAR sent Madley to the monitor and he overturned his decision upon review.





And the Premier League have now clarified that decision. A statement read: “VAR checked the referee’s call of penalty to Everton for a challenge by Maguire on Young and deemed that no foul had been committed and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with a drop ball.”

Young was pictured deep in conversation with the referee after the final whistle, while the officials were met with boos from large swaths of the home crowd.

But Bruno Fernandes gave his verdict and was sure that the incident was not a penalty. Speaking on TNT Sport, he said: “No, no. The referee said the angle was very close from the body so it’s nothing to do with that.”

Former United star Rio Ferdinand was shocked at the decision being overturned. He said: “I was feeling the worst when VAR got involved. I was surprised it wasn’t given. The contact is there. When you put your hands on someone you give the referee a decision.”

Mirror



