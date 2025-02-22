Premier League: Manchester United Rally To Hold Everton At Goodison Park

Manchester United rallied from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Everton at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton took the lead through Beto early in the game.





Abdoulaye Doucoure made it 2-0 to the hosts just before half-time.

Manchester United improved after the break and Bruno Fernandes pulled a goal back from a free kick in the 72nd minute.

Manuel Ugarte equalised for the visitors with a superb shot 10 minutes from time.

Everton thought they were set to snatch a dramatic win after they were awarded a stoppage-time penalty, but the decision was overturned by VAR.

United remain in 15th position on the table, three places below Everton.



