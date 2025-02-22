Close Menu
    EPL News

    Premier League: Manchester United Rally To Hold Everton At Goodison Park

    By No Comments1 Min Read

    Manchester United rallied from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against Everton at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

    Everton took the lead through Beto early in the game.


    Abdoulaye Doucoure made it 2-0 to the hosts just before half-time.

    Manchester United improved after the break and Bruno Fernandes pulled a goal back from a free kick in the 72nd minute.

    Manuel Ugarte equalised for the visitors with a superb shot 10 minutes from time.

    Everton thought they were set to snatch a dramatic win after they were awarded a stoppage-time penalty, but the decision was overturned by VAR.

    United remain in 15th position on the table, three places below Everton.


    Share.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.