Eto’o Sends Message To ‘Young Brother’ Lookman Over Gasperini Rift

Four-time African Player of the Year, Samuel Eto’o has sent a touching message to Ademola Lookman following the winger’s row with Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Gasperini harshly criticised Lookman for stepping up to take a penalty in the club’s UEFA Champions League play-off tie against Club Brugge on Tuesday night.





Gasperini said the Nigeria international is one of the worst penalty takers he has ever seen.

Read Also:WAFCON 2026Q: Nigerian Referees For Ethiopia Vs Uganda

The Nigeria international also fired back at the manager and claimed he’s been “hurt” by the Italian’s comment.

Eto’o, who is currently the president of Cameroon Football Federation took to the social to offer support to Lookman.

“My young brother, memory in football lasts 90 minutes, the time of a match, and then it’s on to the next,”he wrote on Instagram.

“For us, you are and will always be our champion. Only those who have the courage to take the shot can miss. Thank you for your courage, great champion.”

By Adeboye Amosu



