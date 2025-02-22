Super Falcons Star Payne Nominated For WSL POTM

Super Falcons midfielder Toni Payne has been nominated for the English Women’s Super League, WSL, Player of the Month for February.

Payne’s Everton teammate Kelly Gago is also in contention for the individual prize.





The other players nominated for the award are; Elisabeth Terland (Manchester United), Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal FC), Frida-Maanum (Arsenal FC), and Mary Fowler

The 29-year-old was recognised for her impressive displays for the Toffees during the month.

The versatile midfielder registered three assists in two league appearances for Everton in February.

It’s the first time Payne will be nominated for the individual accolade.

She moved to Everton on free transfer last summer after severing ties with Spanish club Sevilla.

By Adeboye Amosu



