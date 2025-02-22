Newcastle United Interested In Boniface

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface is on the radar of Premier League club Newcastle United.

According to the Chronicle, the Magpies have already established contact with the Nigeria international’s representatives.





Boniface was close to joining Al Nassr during the winter transfer window, but the Saudi club opted to sign Aston Villa and Colombia striker Jhon Duran despite already agreeing a fee with Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old is still expected to leave Leverkusen at the end of the season.

The Bundesliga champions are open to selling the striker once the offer is right.

Boniface recently signed a one-year extension that will see him remain at the Bay Arena until 2029.

The powerful forward joined Bayer Leverkusen from Belgian Pro League outfit Union Saint-Gillloise in 2023.

He has scored 31 goals and provided 11 assists in 52 games across all competitions for Die Werkself.

By Adeboye Amosu



