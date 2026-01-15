AFCON 2025: Ghanaian Referee Reacts To Backlash Over ‘Poor’ Officiating In Nigeria Vs Morocco

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea has reacted to the backlash he received over ‘biased’ officiating during Wednesday’s AFCON 2025 semi-final clash between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Morocco in Rabat on Wednesday night.

After 90 minutes and extra-time finished goalless Morocco went on to win 4-2 on penalty shootout.

However, Laryea was at the end of heavy criticism with many Nigeria fans accusing him of making calls that favoured Morocco.

Among his decisions that was questioned was the call he made against Calvin Bassey which he went ahead to issue him a yellow card.

The caution meant Bassey was rules out of the final if the Super Eagles had made it through.

Super Eagles duo Akor Adams and Bright Osayi-Samuel also made their feelings known after the match, with the latter describing the referee’s performance as appalling.

Reacting to the criticism Laryea said on Sporty TV:”No, it’s okay. It’s football.”

Nigerians are not the only ones who have expressed disappointment in what they perceived as poor officiating.

After the round of 16 clash between the Super Eagles and Algeria, the football federation of the North African country sent complaints to CAF and FIFA, over poor officiating.



