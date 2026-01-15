Chelle: NFF Will Decide My Future

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has said only the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, can decide his future, reports Completesports.com.

Chelle signed a two-year contract with the NFF in January 2025.

The 48-year-old was handed a target of getting the Super Eagles to the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria however fell short, losing 4-2 on penalties to hosts Atlas Lions of Morocco in the semi-final in Rabat on Wednesday night.

Chelle expressed his desire to continue leading the team.

“My future, I don’t know for now. I am the coach of Nigeria at this moment, but it depends on whether the NFF want me to continue or not,” he said after the game with Morocco.

“The tournament is not over yet. After the AFCON, I will meet with the NFF and we will decide the next step.”

By Adeboye Amosu



