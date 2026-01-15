AFCON 2025: Bounou Reflects On Morocco’s Win Over Super Eagles

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has reacted to the team’s victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Atlas Lions secured a place in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Nigeria.

Bounou was the hero for Morocco, saving twice in the shootout.

The Al Hilal shot stopper thanked the Moroccan fans for cheering the team to victory.

“The atmosphere during the match was wonderful. I thank all the fans who supported us. The players did what was required in a match that was not easy at all, and the opponent delivered a very strong performance,”Bounou was quoted by CAFonline.

“I would like to thank the coach, Walid Regragui, who prepared us very well for this semifinal match, and I also thank all my teammates.

“I say thank you to all Moroccans who supported me. Our people love the players of the Moroccan national team, and that gives us extra motivation to repay their trust. We will focus on recovery, prepare for the final, and give our fans what they deserve.”

By Adeboye Amosu



