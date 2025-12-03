AFCON 2025: I’m Optimistic Eagles Will Do Well In Morocco –Oliseh

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has expressed optimism that the Super Eagles under head coach Eric Chelle will do well at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that Nigeria is in Group C of the tournament alongside Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda.



Nigeria will open their AFCON 2025 campaign against Tanzania on 23 December, before taking on Uganda in their final group-stage match.



Speaking via the Oliseh Insight Podcast, the former Ajax star advised Chelle to grow a bit stubborn and not allow people to influence who plays and who doesn’t play.

“I am very optimistic that the Super Eagles can do well at this tournament.



“The first thing the manager has to do is that he has to grow a little bit stubborn.



“He has to grow stubborn because it is no secret that people from outside will try to influence who plays who doesn’t play.



“I think he has to grow stubborn and stand his ground and show personality that he is responsible.”



