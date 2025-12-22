AFCON 2025: Mauritania’s Beida To Officiate Super Eagles Vs Tanzania

Mauritania’s Dahane Beida will be at the centre when the Super Eagles take on the Taifa Stars of Tanzania on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group C encounter will hold at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

Beida is one of the highly rated, and experienced referees in Africa.

He was one of the nominees for the 2025 CAF Best Referee of the Year award.

Beida was the head of the Video Assistant Referee,VAR, team in the tournament’s opening fixture between hosts Morocco and Comoros.

The Atlas Lions started the competition on a winning note, scraping past Comoros 2-0.

Brahim Diaz and substitute Ayoub El Kaabi got the goals for Morocco.

The clash between Nigeria and Tanzania will be their second-ever meeting at the AFCON.

The Super Eagles defeated Tanzania 3-1 in the opening fixture of AFCON 1980.

By Adeboye Amosu



