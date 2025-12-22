AFCON 2025: I’m Ready To Play In Any Position To Help Eagles –Awaziem

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem has expressed his desire to play in any position for the team at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Awaziem, who scored a goal in Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to Egypt in a friendly match last week, stated this in an interview with Elegbete TV.





With the Super Eagles set to face Tanzania on Tuesday, Awaziem noted that he’s prepared to do everything to help the team excel at the tournament.

“I mean for me, I’ve played a different position in the back. It depends on the structure of the coach. It depends on where the coach wants me to perform.



“I just go there and just try to do the job as possible as I can.So, I just try to do my best, you know, do everything possible to help the team, help myself as well.So, if the coach wants me to be a goalkeeper, I’m ready. If he wants me to be a striker, I’m ready.



“But my preferred position right now today as I’m speaking to you, I’m a center back, you know. So, I would prefer to remain in my position, center back,” he stated, reinforcing his confidence and experience in the role.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



