EXCLUSIVE: AFCON 2025 Another Opportunity For Us To Redeem Ourselves –Akor Adams

Akor Adams has said the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is an opportunity for the Super Eagles to redeem themselves, after their failure to qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup.

Adams featured for the Super Eagles at the African World Cup playoffs on Morocco in November.



After defeating Gabon 4-1 in the semis, the Super Eagles fell to a 4-3 defeat to DR Congo after 90 minutes and extra-time ended 1-1.

While the defeat means the Super Eagles have now missed back-to-back World Cups, DR ywill now feature at the Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March, 2026.

“I am disappointed as every Nigerian and as every player in the team,” Adams told Completesports.com in an exclusive chat after the Super Eagles training on Sunday.”But as in football and also in life you have to look forward and we have another opportunity to redeem ourselves now.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Playing World Cup Playoffs In Morocco Would Favour Us At AFCON 2025 – Ajayi

Asked if Nigerians should be expecting a fourth AFCON title, the Sevilla striker said:”We will give our best and trust God for a very good outcome.”

Adams also spoke about being part of the squad that will feature at this year’s tournament.

“Not just for the AFCON but being part of the Super Eagles for me it’s a blessing I am grateful to God for, I do not take it for granted, I try to give my best and I’m happy to be here.”

On whether the Super Eagles will have the advantage playing in Morocco after featuring in the World Cup qualifying playoffs.

“There are no advantages compared to how much you prepare,” Adams stated. “It doesn’t matter the weather or being here a thousand times, if you prepare good you will play good and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



