EXCLUSIVE: Playing World Cup Playoffs In Morocco Would Favour Us At AFCON 2025 – Ajayi

Semi Ajayi has said playing in Morocco during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs will be to the Super Eagles advantage against other teams at this year’s AFCON.

The Super Eagles returned to Morocco for the AFCON after featuring in the playoffs which they lost the ticket to DR Congo in the final.



After the disappointment of not picking the playoffs ticket, the Super Eagles are back in Morocco to try and secure a fourth continental title.

The coach Eric Chelle’s side must emerge from Group C that has Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania.

The Super Eagles will begin their campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday December 23 in Fes.

In an exclusive chat with Completesports.com after the team’s training on Sunday evening, Ajayi said:”A lot of the squad have experience playing in Morocco and I’m sure that would be in our favour and those are experience that we can call upon later in the tournament.”

Ajayi stated that the target for the Eagles is to go one better than their performance in 2023.

“The aim is for is to go one step further than last time. Last time we did an amazing campaign but unfortunately we fell short in the final and this time our aim is to go one step further so that’s what we are putting our efforts and energy towards.”

On the issue of going into the AFCON under pressure, Ajayi said:”There’s always pressure when you play for Nigeria, that’s normal. It’s a big nation with great expectations and we have great expectations of ourselves as well so we put pressure on ourselves to live up to those expectations.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



