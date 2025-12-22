Lookman: Bringing AFCON 2025 Glory Back Home Remains Eagles Priority

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has disclosed that the team is ready to bring the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations back home.



The Atalanta star made this known on the backdrop of Nigeria’s inability to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, where the team lost on penalty shootouts to DR Congo in the final playoffs in Rabat, Morocco.

Speaking with Elegbete TV Sports, Lookman stated that the team must show quality in games and the spirit of togetherness to make a positive impact at the tournament.

“Exciting. Obviously another competition for us to go out there and prove ourselves once again, so it’s a pleasure to have that pressure on us again. We are happy to be here.



“The reality of that is disappointing for all of us and the nation. Hopefully we can use that pain into something positive, and turn it into something powerful to drive us. I don’t know the future, if the future will come. Right now I am focused on performing and helping the team in Morocco and hopefully bring glory back home.



“Last time, we came so close in Abidjan, but we didn’t win, so keeping that togetherness, unity that we have in the squad is an important thing for us, to keep us going. We have to show quality in games, show togetherness in our fight and we have that. Once that all comes together, things will be great.”



