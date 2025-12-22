EXCLUSIVE: To Play In Super Eagles Midfield This AFCON Will Be A Challenge –Akinsanmiro

Ebenezer Akinsanmiro has said getting a starting role in the Super Eagles midfield for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations will be a big challenge for him.

Akinsanmiro is one of the new players who will make their debut appearance in Morocco when hostilities begin in Fes, the venue where the Super Eagles will play their Group C matches.



The Inter Milan youngster, who is currently on loan to Pisa in Serie A, will have to fight for a spot in midfield with established players like captain Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika and Mohammed Usman.

Speaking with Completesports.com, Akinsanmiro stated that he has to do his best to get a look in for a starting shirt from the coaching crew.

“It’s going to be a big challenge as one of the midfielder because we have a lot of experience players in the team so I have to put in my best.”

Akinsanmiro expressed his excitement for making the final 28-man squad for the 2025 AFCON.

He, however, pointed out that he is not promising anything but hopes the Super Eagles will not disappoint in Morocco.

He added:”I feel good, I feel so happy and excited being called up. Though I’m not promising anything but I hope we will do well in this tournament.”

The Super Eagles will kickoff their campaign in Morocco against Taifas Stars of Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23.

Also the other Group C match between Tunisia and Uganda will be played on Tuesday.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



