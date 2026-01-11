Close Menu
    Peak Milk AFCON Campaign
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Morocco Will Be Difficult But Eagles Will Triumph –Osayi-Samuel

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Mr Chef AFCON Match

    Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel says he expects a difficult game against Morocco in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

    Osayi-Samuel, who had a standout performance against Algeria in the quarter-final on Saturday, told Footy Africa that the Super Eagles are more focused on defeating Morocco in Rabat on Wednesday.

    The Birmingham star also expressed his determination to win the AFCON title.

    Read Also:AFCON 2025: It Was A Convincing Victory Against Algeria –Dele-Bashiru

    “Its a big opportunity for me. These are games I dream of and for me I want to win the AFCON and I have to take these opportunities, I did that and the team did that.

    “We take each game as they come and Morocco will be a different team because they have the fans with them. It will be difficult, but we believe in ourselves.

    “I think the way we are playing, Algeria didn’t have a shot on target today, so we keep believing in ourselves and keep doing what the manager wants us to do. We will beat Morocco too.”


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Advertisement