AFCON 2025: Morocco Will Be Difficult But Eagles Will Triumph –Osayi-Samuel

Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel says he expects a difficult game against Morocco in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Osayi-Samuel, who had a standout performance against Algeria in the quarter-final on Saturday, told Footy Africa that the Super Eagles are more focused on defeating Morocco in Rabat on Wednesday.



The Birmingham star also expressed his determination to win the AFCON title.

“Its a big opportunity for me. These are games I dream of and for me I want to win the AFCON and I have to take these opportunities, I did that and the team did that.



“We take each game as they come and Morocco will be a different team because they have the fans with them. It will be difficult, but we believe in ourselves.



“I think the way we are playing, Algeria didn’t have a shot on target today, so we keep believing in ourselves and keep doing what the manager wants us to do. We will beat Morocco too.”



