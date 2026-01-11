AFCON 2025: It Was A Convincing Victory Against Algeria –Dele-Bashiru

Super Eagles midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has disclosed that the team had a convincing victory over Algeria in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



Osimhen steered home a long cross from the left by Bruno Onyemaechi ⁠two minutes into the second half on Saturday as Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane made a bizarre jump to try ​and stop the effort but ended up getting his angles wrong and conceding an ‍easy goal.



Adams increased Nigeria’s lead 10 minutes later as Osimhen unselfishly fed him the ball, and he took it around Zidane before placing it into an empty net.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Dele-Bashiru stated that the players had to put into practice what they had worked on on the training ground.

“Very very good performance from the team. I think it was a convincing victory, everything we’ve worked on the training ground we put into practice today.



“We knew Algeria would be a difficult side, they have very good players but we nullified most of their threats and we also finished our chances which gave us the victory.



“Everyone collectively, the coach and staff the players we’ve really been gelling over the last few weeks.



“Everything we do in training and our mentality and mindset is what we’re putting into practice on the pitch and we are showing it in our performances”, he concluded.



