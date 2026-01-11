5 Key Talking Points From Super Eagles’ Dominant Win Over Algeria In AFCON 2025 Quarter-final

The Super Eagles delivered a commanding and tactically assured performance to defeat Algeria 2–0 and secure a place in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, reinforcing their credentials as serious title contenders.



Goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams capped a dominant display that saw Nigeria outclass the North Africans in all departments, setting up a tantalising semi-final showdown against hosts Morocco.



Completesports.com’s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN highlights five major talking points from the Super Eagles’ impressive victory over the Fennecs.





1. Calvin Bassey Stands Rock Solid In Defence



Calvin Bassey produced one of his finest performances in Super Eagles colours against Algeria, combining defensive solidity with purposeful forward runs whenever he had possession.

His physical presence proved decisive in Nigeria’s backline, as he successfully neutralised Riyad Mahrez and formed a formidable defensive partnership with Bruno Onyemaechi and Semi Ajayi.



2. Victor Osimhen Reaffirms His Status As Eagles’ Talisman



Victor Osimhen once again demonstrated why he remains Nigeria’s undisputed number-one striker, scoring with a powerful header and providing an assist for Akor Adams’ goal.

The Galatasaray forward’s strike was his fourth of the tournament, further underlining his importance to the Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 campaign as they chase a fourth continental crown.



At 27, Osimhen is now just two goals shy of equalling the national team’s all-time scoring record of 37 goals held by the late Rashidi Yekini, a member of Nigeria’s victorious 1994 AFCON squad.



3. Alex Iwobi Bosses The Midfield With Authority



Alex Iwobi appears to have rediscovered his very best form at AFCON 2025, dictating the tempo of play and orchestrating Nigeria’s midfield with composure and confidence.



Against Algeria, the Fulham midfielder was near flawless, linking defence to attack seamlessly and supplying incisive passes to Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams and Ademola Lookman. He was instrumental in the build-up to both goals.

4. Eric Chelle’s High-Pressing Tactics Pay Dividends



Once again, head coach Eric Chelle showcased his tactical astuteness, with a high-pressing system that left Algeria struggling to settle on the ball.



By granting Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman the freedom to roam, Chelle ensured fluidity in Nigeria’s attacking play, allowing the Super Eagles to dominate proceedings from start to finish.



5. Akor Adams Continues To Shine On AFCON Debut



Despite featuring at his first Africa Cup of Nations, Akor Adams continues to make headlines with his energetic displays and eye for goal.



The Sevilla striker could have netted a hat-trick against Algeria but settled for a crucial goal that sealed Nigeria’s victory, further enhancing his growing reputation at the tournament.



