AFCON 2025: Algeria Were Scared Of Us –Osayi-Samuel

Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel has said Algeria were scared of them in Saturday’s AFCON 2025 quarter-final in Marrakech.

The Super Eagles continued their quest for a fourth AFCON title with a dominant 2-0 win against Algeria thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams.

The Algerians were second best all through the encounter as they were outplayed, out thought and failed to register a single shot on target.

Going into the contest, both the Super Eagles and Algeria had won all their four fixtures.

In a chat with journalists after the game, Osayi-Samuel said:”I think it’s the way we are playing, I thought like Algeria were scared of us and we obviously knew that and we took advantage of that and the game was perfect. They didn’t have one shot on target, a team that scores a lot of goals, so clean sheet, two goals perfect night.”

AFCON 2019 Defeat To Algeria Was Painful

Osayi-Samuel reflected on the last AFCON clash between the two teams which Algeria won courtesy of a Riyad Mahrez stoppage time brilliant free kick, describing it as painful.

“It was painful, though I wasn’t there but I watched the game when Mahrez scored that free kick, it was painful. But this time it was a complete different game, dominated the game. Like I said they didn’t have a shot on target and I really enjoyed it.”

Morocco Will Be Thinking Twice Against Us

Following the way the Super Eagles dominated the Desert Foxes, Osayi-Samuel said hosts Morocco will be having a second thought ahead of Wednesday’s semis.

“It was a statement win and I think Morocco will be thinking twice against us but they have their strength too, they have a player that have been scoring in each game, they have great players but we just focus on ourselves, keep playing what we are playing an I’m sure we will beat Morocco.”

It’s Games Like This I Have To Show How Good I Can Be

The former QPR star also commented about his impressive performance for the three-time AFCON champions.

He added:”Firstly I prayed to God for him to give me the energy to showcase my ability. Like I said earlier I think a lot of people sleep on me, it’s okay, but it’s games like this I have to show people how good I can be.

“I played well the team played well, of course this is not the final, we have Morocco now so it’s another opportunity for me to show my ability.”

By James Agberebi in Marrakech, Morocco

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Marrakech, Morocco



