AFCON 2025: Mozambique Are Skillful, They Play With Freedom, Confidence –Cameroon Legend Warns Super Eagles

Former Cameroon star midfielder Joel Epalle has warned Nigeria’s Super Eagles to prepare to face a Mozambique team that is skillful, play with freedom and confidence.

The Super Eagles will continue their quest for a fourth AFCON title on Monday, when they will take on Mozambique in the round of 16 in Fes.

While the Nigerian team topped Group C on nine points, Mozambique finished as one of the best third-placed sides.

This will be the second time the Super Eagles will face the Mambas at the AFCON since their first meeting at the 2010 tournament which Nigeria won 3-0.

Sharing his insights as a commentator for CAF TV Epalle, a member of the Cameroon team that won AFCON 2002 and Sydney Olympic football, said he has been impressed with Mozambique.

“I didn’t necessarily expect them to perform at this level. Tactically, they were very well organized. To go far in the AFCON, you need athletic qualities, but the Mozambicans are quite skillful—they played with freedom and confidence. Their football relied on sharp transitions, executed perfectly.

“Also, the fact that their players are mainly made from the local league and their coach is national too contributed. The coach, himself a former international, was able to implement his philosophy, and the players delivered.

However, when asked what to expect from the round of 16, Epalle tipped the Super Eagles and other top sides to progress to the quarter-finals.

“It will likely be a continuation of what the favorites showed in the group stage,” he said. “There might be a few surprises, but given the matchups, logic will probably prevail with Morocco, Egypt, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria advancing.”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles trained behind closed door for the third straight day, as they prepare for Monday’s knockout match.

Also, Cyriel Dessers has returned to his Greek club Olympiacos after suffering a thigh injury, while Ryan Alebiosu is recovering from a leg

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



